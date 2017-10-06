Oh, for crying out loud.

Well...
Source tells me #MLS has decided to fine FC Dallas for the Barrios roster violation. No points dropped or added for either team.— Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) October 6, 2017
Real Salt Lake's Mike Petke offered this take (which he can't even politely as possible stumble through without gentle chuckles of disbelief)...
Mike Petke on FC Dallas violation reported by @PaulTenorio: pic.twitter.com/DVbPFnix7V— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) October 5, 2017
This is not even slightly difficult. If MLS wants to be taken more seriously at home and abroad, maybe don't intentionally shoot yourself in the foot, huh? Follow your own damn rules. Duh.
- Greg Seltzer
