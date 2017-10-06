Friday, October 6, 2017

Oh, for crying out loud.

For those who may not be unaware, FC Dallas committed a line-up card violation in their scoreless draw with Orlando City that, by the MLS rule book, should come with a forfeit. Them's the rules. Period. Full stop. End of story. Right?

Well...



Real Salt Lake's Mike Petke offered this take (which he can't even politely as possible stumble through without gentle chuckles of disbelief)...




This is not even slightly difficult. If MLS wants to be taken more seriously at home and abroad, maybe don't intentionally shoot yourself in the foot, huh? Follow your own damn rules. Duh.




- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)