I have the saddest USMNT player ratings ever to write and I really don't want to spout off while the wound is still fresh as can be, so I will leave this here for you all to kick around tonight's pathetic, maddening "effort" in Trinidad & Tobago. I will come back tomorrow with so much more to say.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Staring into the nothingness...
Labels: by Greg Seltzer, USMNT, World Cup 2018
8 comments:
Words cannot express...
well technically, Panama didn't score. Got royally Concacafed up the arse.
But regardless, if we can't beat T&T in a must tie, hell not even a must win, we don't deserve to go to the WC.
Just...numb right now.
@downintexas I 100% agree. That was absolutely horrible.
Hopefully, we learn from it.
This was 2002 vs Poland all over again. Nobody really dweller on the debacle in 2002 because we got lucky with the SK vs Por game. But we had won and drawn the hard habe and just needed a result against the group losers. US came out flat, Arena was complacent, Poland scored two quick and we had no answer.
That loss always annoyed me. I just watched that nightmare again. The US soccer media never dwelled or asked about Poland.
Now the media darling sends the team out without 2 of its 4 best players, against a team a T&T domestics. A team that has one chance to score, isolate their player on a CB and hoff it long. Our brilliant coach sets us up so we are totally vulnerable to that . Add in that CB routinely makes huge errors, but he played for Bruce, he can trust him.
I'm so pissed. Pissed still about Poland. Pissed that Arena almost psyches his players out with his talk of CONCACAF road conditions. Pissed we didn't follow up any good hone results with a win on the road.
Everyone on the USMNT over 25 can go. Altidore, raising his hands and walking away after being dispossesed in the center circle that comes the other way for the winning goal, it boggles the mind.
Having any plan that requires Nagbe to defend boggles. T&T killed us on that side. Howard showed in MLS and against CR he is done, but he starts?
Bradley, goodbye. He is the one constant in the last 4 years of failure.
Yeah, I'm sick to death of this "content with a road draw" bullshit mentality we refuse to toss out. Even with the improvements around CONCACAF, that pre-fab excuse crap should have been gone two cycles ago.
Look there is a lot you can say about a lot of different players in this match. But in the end we continued to rely on a backline that just wasn't very good. Arena over relied on a guy like Omar Gonzalez because he "trusts" him but that is a false metric. We should have either been in a 3 man backline to cover for the inevitible flub that was coming on this pitch or we should have played Cameron. I know Cameron had a not great match, but he is clearly a better defender. I won't even get into the fabjo issue cause I dont have all the facts there.
Oh and for the record: it matters when a player can't pass the ball and has a clubfoot. I know Bobby Wood gets a ton of credit for the runs he makes and the work he does and yay for him, but it matters when he constantly flubs chances and over dribbles into a dead end and loses the ball.
I don't know much, but I know we didn't seem to throw out a team that looked ready to play in a mudder. In a Mudder Dempsey definitely should have been playing over one of the invisible forwards we played. Then again anyone who still doesn't get how poorly Wood and Altidore work together after watching Altidore have to drift out to the wing for most of the match isn't ever going to figure that out anyway.
