The Eric Wander-y Show

Monday, October 23, 2017

Nottingham Forest defender Eric Lichaj made the Championship Team of the Week after netting his first goal of the season. It was the capper in a 2-0 win, and came complete with a celebratory jog. I suppose one must find ways to stay fit when playing lowly Burton Albion...





We also had a Saturday strike from Sundsvall's Romain Gall, who got on his horse to eventually wrong-foot the Weeble that was in goal for Norrköping. His third across all competitions this term put the hosts up two near the hour, but they'd blow the lead to settle for a share.





- Greg Seltzer
