The Eric Wander-y Show

We also had a Saturday strike from Sundsvall's Romain Gall, who got on his horse to eventually wrong-foot the Weeble that was in goal for Norrköping. His third across all competitions this term put the hosts up two near the hour, but they'd blow the lead to settle for a share.
- Greg Seltzer
