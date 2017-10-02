Monday, October 2, 2017

When We Wish Upon A Star

Borussia Dortmund star Chrstian Pulisic got the 60 Minutes treatment on Sunday night. I could not figure out how to disable the stinkin' autoplay on this video, so what you see below is actually a photo of the CBS video box - click it and it will take you to the show's video player. 


https://www.cbsnews.com/videos/the-young-american/





- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)