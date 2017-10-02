Borussia Dortmund star Chrstian Pulisic got the 60 Minutes treatment on Sunday night. I could not figure out how to disable the stinkin' autoplay on this video, so what you see below is actually a photo of the CBS video box - click it and it will take you to the show's video player.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, October 2, 2017
When We Wish Upon A Star
