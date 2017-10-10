Your USMNT Line-up v. Trinidad & Tobago

The answer to your second question? No changes from the XI that schooled Panama the other night.
The answer to your third question? Sure, I suppose I'm alright with this set-up... for tonight. I still don't believe we should get married to it. Starting what is effectively a 4-1-3-2 (even if some wish to call it a 4-4-2 diamond, which demands more defensive work from the wide midfield spots... looking at you, Darlington Nagbe) would make me very nervous at World Cup.
What works in CONCACAF does not translate to the big dance, but I'm sure Da Bruce realizes this. I still will want two gate guardians of some sort next summer.
But that's for later. Now, it's time to punch the ticket to Russia. I'll see you on the other side with player ratings at MLSS.
All comes down to this! 🇺🇸 Meet your starting XI for #TRIvUSA.— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) October 10, 2017
Lineup notes » https://t.co/KXWMSFAEKC pic.twitter.com/P8RrtCpc8h
- Greg Seltzer
6 comments:
Holy hell. Is Pulisic really healthy? Jozy, outstanding Friday, has done little right. Troubling lack of energy from all.
When is the last time mexico gave up 3 goals in Azteca for a qualifier?
Goodbye Arena, Goodbye Gulati.
They weren't in Azteca, they were in San Pedro Sula
The question now: Who should our new coach be? Sunil must resign
thanks clobber, could have sworn i read it was in mexico. Must have read it wrong
Post a Comment