A Fresh Clipbaord: #11
We now slide over to check out the left wing position, where the USMNT has a wide variety of style choices.
*Lynden Gooch
Jordan Morris
*Kelyn Rowe
Fafa Picault
Kenny Saief
Worth monitoring next season: Kekuta Manneh
Rowe is probably the most well-rounded, and he quickly proved he can offer end product at the international level. It's not wild to consider whether we might have gained the one moment to push over the World Cup qualifying line had he not been sidelined for the last four Hex games.
Morris, who offers more a goal-dangerous penetration game, has more quality Nat appearances than anyone on the list. He has not reached the point of being suitable for every game situation, but might actually be more useful against better quality (read: ball possessing and attacking) teams for now.
It's beyond me how Gooch has received only 634 league minutes over his last two club seasons... but, ya know, it's Sunderland and they like to do strange things that aren't working. As with a few others in this list, I wonder about his defensive game.
It probably shouldn't be too long before Gent man Saief gets back from an injury. He's only had 19 minutes to show what he can do in a US shirt, and that's a shame. He has potential at this level. The 26-year-old. Picault could make for a nice bench weapon as a speed guy who's also a threat with his head. Columbus young buck Manneh remains incomplete but intriguing as a "home-run" threat.
- Greg Seltzer
