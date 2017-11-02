A Fresh Clipboard: #9

And so we've reached the last position, which probably won't make anyone super-happy for the time being. There has definitely been a talent gap at the striker spot, and the kids aren't quite ready for prime time yet. What we have now is two guys between 24 & 28 that can score, a small variety of unproven options and a wait.
*Bobby Wood
*Juan Agudelo
Jozy Altidore
*Dom Dwyer
*Christian Ramirez
Please find a coach that wants you: Aron Jóhannsson
Worth monitoring next season: Jeremy Ebobisse, Bradford Jamieson IV
Let's see where he begins with Bremen in January: Josh Sargent
Something tells me Wood won't be the starter when the next World Cup rolls around, but he's the guy now. When his movement is unnerving defenses, things happen for the USMNT. When it's not...
It's also finally time to give Agudelo some proper looks as a #9. Make him stay high and let's see if he can lead a line. We've seen stray episodes suggesting he can, but he also hasn't scored for the Nats in over two-and-a-half years.
This will surely annoy some, but I'm certainly not ready to make Altidore (who turns 28 on Monday) walk the plank. He's easily the best all-around striker in the bunch and could realistically play a savvy, hungry part in the next World Cup qualification run.
I'm also not sure Ramirez, who is 26, will be able to complete the next cycle at top form. I say it's better to find out. His game suggests he could be a bench weapon. Dwyer, meanwhile, seemed to figure out Orlando City before the season ended.
Until a few others age some, the three youngsters stand as the prospect crew. I wish we had more young guys with more experience, but we'll only get that with time. I kinda expect Sargent will see his first team debut for Werder Bremen some time in 2018. And we'll all be watching. Ebobisse has less MLS time to date, but I like his potential as a Ramirez-type. Jóhannsson needs a new job in January, for starters.
--
On Saturday, we'll start diving deeper into the pool with the multiple position availability question. After that, we'll go over some new technical chore lists and pick a line-up for the Portugal friendly.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, November 2, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment