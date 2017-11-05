Sunday, November 5, 2017

An Example of a Dilemma

When we see Christian Pulisic toy with Bayern Munich the way he did yesterday (despite not getting much help), it throws that question of whether he's best utilized on the wing or as the #10. The answer, of course, depends on 1) who we're playing & 2) who else is available to take the slot he doesn't. 






- Greg Seltzer

