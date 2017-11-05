- Greg Seltzer
An Example of a Dilemma
When we see Christian Pulisic toy with Bayern Munich the way he did yesterday (despite not getting much help), it throws that question of whether he's best utilized on the wing or as the #10. The answer, of course, depends on 1) who we're playing & 2) who else is available to take the slot he doesn't.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 11:23 AM
