Do forgive me for situationally sending you to a shop link, but I thought you might like to peruse a list of the top 25 jersey-selling players in MLS this season.
It's interesting to see nearly half of the guys on the list play for either Atlanta United (five mentions) or Seattle (six). New York City FC and Portland were the only other clubs with as many as three players in the list.
It is good to see several names from supposed small markets make the cut, but ome of these major markets need to catch up. And eight US internationals of varying depth chart levels help populate the list. Many of them won't be involved much from here on out, but I'm guessing a few young guys could replace them in next year's ranking.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, November 10, 2017
Clearing The Racks
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 6:04 PM
