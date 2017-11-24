Friday, November 24, 2017

Goal Shark: The Revenge

Those who have greatly exaggerated the demise of Terrence Boyd are hearing the ostinato cello this Friday night. The Darmstadt striker celebrated making consecutive league starts for the first time since February by bagging his first double since November of 2014. He netted the first two equalizers in a 3-3 share at Union Berlin. 









- Greg Seltzer
