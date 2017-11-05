Here Or There?

Piggy-backing on to that last Christian Pulisic post, it's time to run down all the USMNT guys who will be rightfully considered at more than one position on the Clipboard.
Several of the wingers can be used on either side, but that's fairly obvious, so I skipped over them here. However, there are some very valuable and potentially helpful pieces to think about when it comes to finding optimum positions.
Timothy Chandler
As I mentioned earlier, it might be a great idea to give him a look as a right winger. Not only would we eliminate his defensive frailties, but they guy can gallop and cross with anybody in the pool.
Eric Lichaj
With right back well covered by Yedlin, Lichaj can certainly compete with the left back pool. I know he made mistakes in his recent caps, but do remember he was two months into his offseason at the time.
Geoff Cameron
Considering all the the promising young center backs that require seasoning (and reps with Brooks), I'm still highly tempted to move his leadership to the defensive midfield position.
Emerson Hyndman
Of all the midfielders that could potentially slide up to the #10 slot, I'm most intrigued by the Bournemouth man. Yeah, he really needs to gain some playing time for his club (or another one), but Hyndman seems a bit more decisive in the final third than most.
Tyler Adams
Clearly, he's not needed at right back by the USMNT. However, the electric, insistent Adams could also do some good business at right wing.
Sebastian Lletget
He's already proven he can do a job in both central midfield and on the wing. We just need him to get healthy and then we can figure out his best spot.
Christian Pulisic
On the flank or as the #10? That is the question. For now, it's probably best to slot him behind the striker(s), but that very well could change by the end of the next cycle.
Jordan Morris
The Sounders attacker definitely has more work to do to become a reliable center forward. But hey, the next couple years are all about growth.
--
Up next, the new dead ball and restart crews. After that, I'll pick call-ups and a starting line-up for the Portugal friendly.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, November 5, 2017
