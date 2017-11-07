The actual clipboard.

The USMNT camp roster for next week's Portugal friendly is out, and it is very lean. Dave Sarachan summoned 21 players, including five impressive uncapped youngsters (marked by asterisks below. Josh Sargent is one of them, a fact which stands among my biggest surprises. The calls for Tim Ream and C.J. Sapong, and the omission of Jonathan Gonzalez, are others.
G - Jesse Gonzalez* (FC Dallas), Bill Hamid (FC Midtjylland), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)
D - John Anthony Brooks (Wolfsburg, Cameron Carter-Vickers*, Eric Lichaj, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, Jorge Villafaña, DeAndre Yedlin
M - Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams*, Alejandro Bedoya, Lynden Gooch, Weston McKennie*, Kelyn Rowe, Danny Williams
F - Juan Agudelo, Dom Dwyer, C.J. Sapong, Josh Sargent*
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, November 7, 2017
5 comments:
With richie williams still on the staff i'm pleasantly surprised to see mckennie. Not big on calling in guys who have never played senior football (sargent) but honestly the other strikers arent much more exciting...
Good to see danny williams
Why couldnt we have some of these guys on the team in october.... sigh
Would have been nice to see Jonathan Gonzalez on here. Are Liga MX playoffs around the corner?
@zackL Yes.
To me the most glaring omission is Hyndman. Not saying he deserves to be there and maybe he isn't fully fit yet? Still, starting to feel like he is missing his window.
Oh and Glad. That one is kind of mind boggling.
