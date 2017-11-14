Your USMNT Line-Up v Portugal

Hrmph.
Go time in Portugal. Introducing your final #USMNT starting XI for 2017.— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) November 14, 2017
Lineup notes » https://t.co/xFzwHdG4xN pic.twitter.com/UXyGXDIqbr
- Greg Seltzer
Serving up gonzo helpings of Soccer, Football, Fútbol, Fußball, Futebol, Fodbold, Voetbal, Futtobōru, כדורגל, Calcio, Bola Sepak, كرة القدم, Nogomet & Piłka Nożna... all baked fresh daily
Go time in Portugal. Introducing your final #USMNT starting XI for 2017.— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) November 14, 2017
Lineup notes » https://t.co/xFzwHdG4xN pic.twitter.com/UXyGXDIqbr
2 comments:
Not sure we "learned" anything from this. Stuff we already thought we knew turned out to be right (Miazga/Lichaj should have been more involved in qualifying).
Sure did enjoy seeing how a first 15 minutes a half is supposed to look with that high press put on by Acosta, Mckennie and Adams. I would love to see those 3 dudes doing that in some combination behind/near CP10 for the next 5 years.
I do think if FIFA approached me and said I could play one last play in match and I had to pick a squad and Altidore was unavailable, CJ Sapong would be my starting center forward. I would have a plan B ready for the second half if we needed a goal still (probably Agudelo), but it is really noticeable how different a center forward who wants to pass the ball involves the full team. Our goal is a perfect example of a play that probably breaks down if Bobby Wood is playing CF. I know... broken record :)
Oh and it's nice to see Miazga has grown into his frame. Just write that cat's name in pen for the next 5 years too. How he and Cameron weren't... sigh... anyway....
Post a Comment