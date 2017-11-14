Tuesday, November 14, 2017

Your USMNT Line-Up v Portugal

Well... I got the back line I wanted, the central midfield triangle I asked for is there, and Sapong gets a shot. And yet, all I can think about is how we should bar coaches from using a 4-4-2. I mean, why???

Hrmph.






- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

Not sure we "learned" anything from this. Stuff we already thought we knew turned out to be right (Miazga/Lichaj should have been more involved in qualifying).

Sure did enjoy seeing how a first 15 minutes a half is supposed to look with that high press put on by Acosta, Mckennie and Adams. I would love to see those 3 dudes doing that in some combination behind/near CP10 for the next 5 years.

I do think if FIFA approached me and said I could play one last play in match and I had to pick a squad and Altidore was unavailable, CJ Sapong would be my starting center forward. I would have a plan B ready for the second half if we needed a goal still (probably Agudelo), but it is really noticeable how different a center forward who wants to pass the ball involves the full team. Our goal is a perfect example of a play that probably breaks down if Bobby Wood is playing CF. I know... broken record :)

November 14, 2017 at 5:42 PM
DaMa said...

Oh and it's nice to see Miazga has grown into his frame. Just write that cat's name in pen for the next 5 years too. How he and Cameron weren't... sigh... anyway....

November 14, 2017 at 5:47 PM

