Casting Call

Pardon my silence, been away on an early holiday battery re-charger in Tallinn (a little town with its charms and some really good food, check it out). Usually that annual December trip comes before the reveal of my Futbol de Primera Player of the Year ballot. This year, we'll flip it.
1 - Christian Pulisic
2 - Clint Dempsey
3 - Jordan Morris
The win vote goes, plain and simple, to the guy who played best in USMNT colors this year. At times, Pulisic was a buzz-saw. I look forward to many years of this business.
Dempsey was the obvious second choice. Before it was somehow decided that he was solely a super-sub option, his production (five goals, four assists in 632 minutes = one tally participation every 70 minutes) rivaled Pulisic's (6g, 4a in 773m = one TP every 77 minutes). It says here that if Deuce starts the T&T game, we're all now weighing the challenges presented by our World Cup group. And if his bid for a rescue equalizer during that fatal contest tucks inside the post (you all know the one), it would be easy to argue he should win this award.
Morris pulls into the third slot for one reason: he made the most important plays of the team's biggest success this year. Gold Cup heroics amid this rough year is worth some bronze.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, December 23, 2017
