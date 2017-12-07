Thursday, December 7, 2017

Klinsmann debuts with PK save

Hertha Berlin netminder Jonathan Klinsmann celebrated his first team breakthrough with a late draw-saving penalty stop in Europa league play on Thursday night. While the Germans were already eliminated from advancing prior to kickoff, visiting Östersunds FK needed a win to take the top spot in their group. And with the score knotted at ones just three minutes from time, the Swedish side got their big chance...







- Greg Seltzer
1 comment:

UnitedDemon said...

Wow. Way to live up to the name!

His father probably jumped out of his skin.

December 7, 2017 at 6:25 PM

