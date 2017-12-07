Hertha Berlin netminder Jonathan Klinsmann celebrated his first team breakthrough with a late draw-saving penalty stop in Europa league play on Thursday night. While the Germans were already eliminated from advancing prior to kickoff, visiting Östersunds FK needed a win to take the top spot in their group. And with the score knotted at ones just three minutes from time, the Swedish side got their big chance...
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, December 7, 2017
Klinsmann debuts with PK save
1 comment:
Wow. Way to live up to the name!
His father probably jumped out of his skin.
