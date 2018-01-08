January jones

No less than 16 of the 30 players summoned to the annual USMNT January camp will be fighting to earn a debut cap when the team tackles friendly visitor Bosnia on the 28th. For 10 of them, it will be their first ever Nats training experience. It's fair to argue that what we have this year is quite arguably the optimal squad vibe as we embark on a longer-than-usual cycle odyssey - dudes should need no motivation to operate in peak form this month.
And hey, I shouldn't complain after getting everyone but Stefan Frei from my top 10 wishlist. Of course, it's fair to argue that the Seattle backstop shouldn't be behind Cody Cropper. Sure, I could micro-manage a nit pick or two, but there's already more than enough to learn from/impart to the January group.
For our purposes in camp, I'm especially happy and eager to see Delgado, Glad, Lima (who was the final cut from my list), Opara, Ramirez, Sapong and Vincent. You may notice there are no FC Dallas guys (most notably, Kellyn Acosta), but there's a good enough reason for that.
I'll be back later in the week with some potential line-up sketches. There are many ways to go with the new year/cycle selection. Maybe now my brain can turn away from asking endless questions about how our 2017 missed the mark. I'm looking forward to it. Only wish I could watch what should be fever pitch training sessions.
G - Alex Bono* (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (FC Midtjylland), Cody Cropper* (New England Revolution), Zack Steffen* (Columbus Crew)
D - Danny Acosta* (Real Salt Lake), Justen Glad* (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima* (San Jose Earthquakes), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Ike Opara* (Sporting KC), Tim Parker* (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matt Polster* (Chicago Fire), Brandon Vincent* (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman (LA FC)
M - Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Russell Canouse* (D.C. United), Marky Delgado* (Toronto FC), Marlon Hairston* (Colorado Rapids), Ian Harkes* (D.C. United), Brooks Lennon* (Real Salt Lake), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)
F - Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Ramirez* (Minnesota United), Rubio Rubin (Out of contract), CJ Sapong (Philadelphia Union)
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, January 8, 2018
