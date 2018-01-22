Actually, I probably under-sold this one; some of you will surely venture from mere annoyance into thunder-pissed territory. And no, this isn't about Bruce Arena's regrettable "bad eggs" 'n' social media explanation for the USMNT's World Cup qualifying disaster - even if I could dive into that mess with a weed-wacker.
Nope, we're going to be jumping back into the federation's scouting/recruitment incompetence. Or you may call it downright shadiness. Perhaps it's most accurate to consider it a nasty cocktail of the two.
We'll start boiling our blood with Kevin McCauley's excellent and deeply irritating piece on how US Soccer has apparently, intentionally shunned homegrown Hispanic talent. Herculez Gomez and Hugo Perez provide much of the face-palming revelations. You'll likely be gritting teeth by the end of it, but just wait... there's an infuriating more to the subject as it relates specifically to losing big d-mid talent Jonathan Gonzalez to Mexico.
Remember a couple weeks back to when that terrible news came out? Multiple well-known, seasoned US Soccer figures insisted to reporters that Gonzalez had not been neglected, that he had been properly courted, even in the comfort of his own family home. Well, Gomez did some proper digging and it turns out that was Grade A bullshit.
Yeah... soak that in for a moment. The overly insular, swollen pockets federation and some of its most tenured hands concocted a brazen (and as it turns out, easily debunked) lie purely to avoid deserved scorn.
UPDATE: Gomez goes deeper into the Gonzalez "recruitment" story in his "Max & Herc" podcast (this show section begins after the 43-minute mark, following the Bob Bradley interview). And yeah, it just gets worse with the details.
This is all spectacularly pathetic dirt. Time to break out the broom.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, January 22, 2018
So... who's ready to be supremely annoyed?
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 7:12 PM
Labels: by Greg Seltzer, USMNT
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment