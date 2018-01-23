Cyle Larin training with #Besiktas!!pic.twitter.com/O2tU5GXOPE— Turkishsoccer.com (@turkishsoccer) January 23, 2018
So @CyleLarin says he’s not under contract with @OrlandoCitySC and that he’s signed with @Besiktas. I suspect he’s challenging the legality of the club options that MLS forces onto most contracts. I also suspect @MLSPlayersUnion is cheering him on.— Duane Rollins (@24thminute) January 23, 2018
Orlando City coach Jason Kreis on Cyle Larin, a no-show for Day 1 of training Monday. Larin wants to play overseas. The Lions insist he's still under contract to them. pic.twitter.com/Rhandfruw5— Pat Clarke (@PatClarke39) January 22, 2018
- Greg Seltzer
