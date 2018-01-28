Sunday, January 28, 2018

Morales hits in loss

We're still in January, and Ingolstadt midfielder Alfredo Morales has already doubled his career best. On Saturday, the US international kissed home his third of the league season and fourth over the entire campaign to break the ice early in a game at Jahn Regensburg his team would eventually go on to lose 3-2.










- Greg Seltzer
