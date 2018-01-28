- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Morales hits in loss
We're still in January, and Ingolstadt midfielder Alfredo Morales has already doubled his career best. On Saturday, the US international kissed home his third of the league season and fourth over the entire campaign to break the ice early in a game at Jahn Regensburg his team would eventually go on to lose 3-2.
- Greg Seltzer
- Greg Seltzer
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 12:09 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment