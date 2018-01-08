What. The. &@$#????

As if the USMNT program needed another stern kick to the balls... what have they been doing over there besides counting their unused stacks of money?
Unreal. Unforgivable.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, January 8, 2018
1. I honestly can't fault Jonathan here. Given that even a star player's career may only include 3-4 World Cups (and that might be a generous assessment), I'm not surprised that he jumped at the opportunity to play his way into a World Cup-bound squad.
2. Considering that, who knows how much good contact from USSF would have done to persuade him to stick it out with the USMNT? Even with his prior caps at the youth-level.
3. BUT HOW HARD IS IT TO PICK-UP A PHONE AND MAKE THAT CALL!?
4. This whole situation is dumb and embarrassing.
