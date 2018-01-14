Who's On First?

Considering who's on board, I actually think a 3-5-2 would suit just fine for the USMNT's upcoming Bosnia friendly. Granted as always, I won't see training - but there's a host of defenders I'd like to see. I started in goal, where Steffen seems the appropriate choice at this time. Then, we ink in the no-matter-whats, which for me means Adams.
If we do run this set, it seems only fair to give Morrow a run on the left, see what he can do in his regular role. Might as well let Polster take the right side, he may be better suite3d at this level as a true wingback. I'd also kinda like to find out if Trapp can transfer his back-half of the season form to a US shirt, but would prefer that not be in a 4-3-3. The idea of giving him 4-5 runners to aim at going forward while three guys have his back sounds good.
It would be cool if there was a dyed-in-the-wool #10 around, but maybe it's best to learn how Rowe can operate there. Dwyer would have been my pick to run off Sapong, but his injury opens a place for Morris to run the left channel and help bring Morrow into the attack.
Of course, I've also gotta offer up a 4-3-3 look. This time, Morris fans wide and Arriola comes in on the opposite flank. I could also live with Rowe on the left wing, with double #8's leading the midfield triangle. Canouse enters to guard the gate, and that's the first thing I want to see him do. Acosta joins to work left back, hopefully defense first.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, January 14, 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment