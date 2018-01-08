- Greg Seltzer
Monday, January 8, 2018
Yes he Dan
Sorry to piggyback posts, but it took awhile to find a good clip of the FA Cup 3rd round bank shot buried by Huddersfield Town's Daniel Williams on Saturday. It was his first Terriers strike, and lifted them past home side Bolton. The goal play starts at about 1:36 mark.
