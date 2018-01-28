Your USMNT Line-Up v Bosnia

Ready to go under the 💡s in LA. Meet your starting XI for #USAvBIH.— U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) January 29, 2018
Lineup notes » https://t.co/SIG7OMpCH6 pic.twitter.com/CcG7bGgUva
- Greg Seltzer
Pretty much the epitome of what is wrong with the old-guard of US coaches. Could easily have been Tab Ramos (The Tyler Adams role was essentially pulled straight from the youth WC, but without the high press) or Bruce Arena trotting out 3 defensive midfielders, no attacking creativity, another inexplicable start for Zardes and force Morris to not just play out of position on the wing but as an out and out wide midfielder. Oh and force a struggling centerbarck, who's struggles were clearly on display, to go from start to finish.
