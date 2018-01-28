Sunday, January 28, 2018

Your USMNT Line-Up v Bosnia

Well, it would be lying if I said the alignment is pleasing tonight. However the formation shakes out, there's no one to translate possession into ideas. I'm stunned to see Rowe sitting. It's up to Adams and Roldan to make sure we can gang up on them when we do bring the ball to the final third, and (gulp) the wide players will need to create.







- Greg Seltzer
DaMa said...

Pretty much the epitome of what is wrong with the old-guard of US coaches. Could easily have been Tab Ramos (The Tyler Adams role was essentially pulled straight from the youth WC, but without the high press) or Bruce Arena trotting out 3 defensive midfielders, no attacking creativity, another inexplicable start for Zardes and force Morris to not just play out of position on the wing but as an out and out wide midfielder. Oh and force a struggling centerbarck, who's struggles were clearly on display, to go from start to finish.

January 29, 2018 at 8:01 AM

