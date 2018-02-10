And away we go...

When thinking foremost about the immediate needs/current state/impending direction of the USMNT, these are the two most important instant ripples:
GM search will take a few months, and they won't get to a new USMNT head coach until that person is installed.— Jason Davis, The ⚽📻 Maker (@davisjsn) February 10, 2018
USSF CEO Dan Flynn (R) says the process of filling the GM position on both the men's and women's side has started and that "candidates have been identified." Cordeiro said he'll fly to Chicago next week to take part in that... https://t.co/hjAYSLmufa pic.twitter.com/J7K5i21zls— Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) February 10, 2018
It's not any kind of hot take or anything, but I definitely approve of the US ladies also getting their own GM in a timely fashion. A key transition phase is coming for them before long, and want to see all grounds covered when it can be so easy to laser-focus on the side that just missed World Cup for the first time in yadayadayada.
As for the election result, I'm not feeling much of anything at the moment. I'm not cautiously optimistic, I'm not politely skeptical, I'm just.... here in "show me" mode.
- Greg Seltzer
