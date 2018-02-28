And now back to our irregularly scheduled Clipboard...

I could easily let you know how busy I've been with work duties with the MLS season set to begin, but that really wasn't it. I could say I've just been slackin' off, but that's not true. No, the real reason it took me a damn week to move on to the back line depth charts was an inability to decide how to tackle the USMNT's set-up moving forward.
To be honest, I'm basically stuck between continuing to advocate a 4-3-3 and pushing a switch to the 3-5-2. I've gone back and forth over it for days now and my brain hurts. Ideally, we could have both of these formations already in our locker - but as I always say, life is not microwave popcorn. The good stuff takes time.
So... after a ridiculous amount of thought (and line-up permutations), here's what I'm gonna do. We will continue on with our usual Clipboard roll-out, but now, at the end of each line there will be a single annex post to share how I'd stack our boys up in depth charts for a 3-5-2. Believe me, this will include some player shuffling. It's been a great pain in the ass to sort it all out.
With that out of the way, let's talk some 4-3-3 right backs:
DeAndre Yedlin
Eric Lichaj
Nick Lima
Under close watch this season: Jake Nerwinski, Matt Polster
Perhaps a little too soon, check back later: Shaq Moore
Future watch: Jaylin Lindsey
Yedlin is a lock to get the nod when fit. Duh. He's such an ink starter, I nearly pushed Lichaj over to the left back pool (and reserve the right to do so at a later date). As is, he's a suitable back-up. Both of these guys will only work friendlies on FIFA dates, so Lima should see his debut soon. At this time, I think he's the most sound end-to-end guy we have past the top two.
Nerwinski is an interesting prospect that flies under a lot of radars, Polster needs to work on his one v. one defending but gets forward well and the talented Moore needs more seasoning. I am extreeeeemely excited to see how Lindsay's two-way game develops. He was impressive in the preseason, and should get some minutes for Sporting KC this season.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, February 28, 2018
And now back to our irregularly scheduled Clipboard...
