New Kids on the Clock

Last but not least, we check the architectural integrity of the squad being built from the ground up as their MLS debut draws closer.
LA FC
Thus far: The expansion side has done a lot of good work bringing their squad up to the 20-player mark. Luis Lopez and Tyler Miller are able netminders, and should benefit from the experience of center backs Laurent Ciman and Walker Zimmerman. Steven Beitashour and Omer Gaber have right back well-covered. Top SuperDraft pick João Moutinho can back up the central tandem and/or battle Jordan Harvey for left back starts. Benny Feilhaber is on board to run the attack, which already features several troublesome wide-running options led by DP-signings Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi.
The biggest hole: Well, there's no great mystery or discussion to be had here. Obviously, Bob Bradley needs two capable starters in central park to support Feilhaber. To a lesser degree, they also need a big forward for all those runners to orbit around.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, February 1, 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment