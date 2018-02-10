Saturday, February 10, 2018

The one that got away... with one.

Yeah, well, sometimes the officials don't catch everything. Jann George was obviously offside before bagging the opener (and snapping a 16-game personal drought) to send promotion chasers Jahn Regensburg on their way to a 2-0 win over guests Heidenheim on Saturday. The goal play starts at the 0:44 mark.







- Greg Seltzer
