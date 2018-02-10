- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, February 10, 2018
The one that got away... with one.
Yeah, well, sometimes the officials don't catch everything. Jann George was obviously offside before bagging the opener (and snapping a 16-game personal drought) to send promotion chasers Jahn Regensburg on their way to a 2-0 win over guests Heidenheim on Saturday. The goal play starts at the 0:44 mark.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 4:13 PM
