Layer Cake

With the usual 4-3-3 back line done, now we're going to add a new tier to the Clipboard by filling out a 3-5-2 depth chart. Despite what the formation promises, the wingbacks will be included with the central defenders in one post.
As our pool is sometimes split by having either the European-based guys unavailable on non-FIFA dates or MLS dudes caught up with important games, I'm trying to keep a balanced stable at hand for each station - may as well make the best development use of what otherwise might be an annoyance for a team prepping to play a tourney.
Let's work right to left...
RIGHT WB
DeAndre Yedlin
Eric Lichaj
Matt Polster
Jake Nerwinski
The top two spots basically pick themselves, but don't be shocked if Polster proves to be more effective than Lichaj when given license to shed some defensive responsibility.
CENTER BACKS
We're going to chart this one a little differently. Instead of ranking across the three places in the heart of defense, let's establish a sort of "hockey lines" hierarchy. If someone from the top line goes missing, the corresponding player can jump in without much of a hitch. Again, moving right to left:
Erik Palmer-Brown
Matt Miazga
John Anthony Brooks
Ike Opara
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Justen Glad
Extra pieces: Tim Parker, Tim Ream
Everyone pretty well falls into place to make two lines here, even if Palmer-Brown has more experience on the left side of defense. That shouldn't be too much of a concern. Since there's only two MLS guys in the top six, Parker is around to fill out a line-up card when the ex-pats are busy with day jobs.
LEFT WB
Timothy Chandler
Gregory Garza
Antonee Robinson
Jorge Villafaña
Ben Sweat
And here it finally is... if there was ever a time to give Chandler another shot to become a USMNT regular, this is it. He's playing this exact position very well in the Bundesliga, and it can never hurt to keep his defensive duties lighter. Garza should be the epitome of solid in this role, while Robinson is definitely one to watch. Sweat has also become an intriguing prospect.
--
Tomorrow, we go revert to the 4-3-3 system to start the run through midfield.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, March 12, 2018
