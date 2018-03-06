The Heart of the (Defense) Matter

I've made you all wait more than long enough for the next Clipboard position, so let's play two today. They're really a tandem set, anyway. First, the right center backs...
Matt Miazga
Justen Glad
Erik Palmer-Brown
Being monitored this season: Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman
As you will surely notice, I am mostly ready to turn the page in central defense. Miazga is having a nice season with Vitesse, and stands as the clear starter here for now. I'm very high on Glad, while EPB is fresh off his first Kortrijk start (onward and upward, hopefully).
I'm also apt to keep these two stables tight for the time being, but the new MLS season is upon us and I'm always up for being impressed (or re-impressed in the case of Zimmerman). Now, we'll slide to the left...
John Anthony Brooks*
Ike Opara
Cameron Carter-Vickers
In with a shot: Tim Parker
The starter is a big fat "duh" provided he can, ya know, get/stay healthy. I normally don't include injured folk, but since we're so far off from competitive action, I'll just hang an asterisk on him. That leaves Opara as the temporary start, because a) he plays somewhat similar to Brooks & b) I don't want to put too much on CCV too fast.
That said, I would like to see the youngster get some PT against against Paraguay and/or Ireland. I could easily see Parker's trade to the Red Bulls working out well for him in a USMNT-calls regard.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, March 6, 2018
