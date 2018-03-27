Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Your USMNT line-up v. Paraguay
Okaaaay. I can honestly say that, beyond the obvious that is a four-man back line, I have no clue what the rest of the USMNT shape will be tonight. Oh, I can somewhat viably (for some minds) stretch this collection into several various shapes, but who knows which one will actually appear? Not this guy.
I do know I feel it's already a big opportunity missed to ignore drilling the 3-5-2 with Pulisic away. It will be interesting to see who stays in touch with Trapp when we want to advance from our end with the ball, and whether he can translate his club form. And, sweet Moses, can we get Bobby a goal or two tonight? If a guy ever needed one, it's him and now.
Catch ya on the other side with ratings at MLSS.
- Greg Seltzer
1 comment:
really disappointed in shape and starters. This is the problem with just letting Sarachan ride. He is a product of the same system that had Arena picking teams staler than month old bread.
