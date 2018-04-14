Saturday, April 14, 2018

Friday night lamp-lights

We had a trio of goals from our ex-pats last night, including Rubio Rubin's debut strike for Tijuana. It capped an 3-0 important win for the playoff-hunting hosts (and perhaps tenderized Chivas for Toronto FC a little).





Elsewhere, Jann George hopped off the bench at halftime to strike a decisive double in Jahn Regensburg's win at Greuther Fürth. His goal plays start at about 2:00 and 3:37. There's also a couple of Julian Green spottings in this reel.






