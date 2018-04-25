Wednesday, April 25, 2018

This should be interesting.

So I'm up to watch at least some of the CONCACAF Champions League final decider between Toronto FC and home side Chivas (they of the surprise 2-1 aggregate lead), and I check the Reds starting unit... the equipment manager forget to pack center backs?




- Greg Seltzer
