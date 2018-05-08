Bell Ringers

We had a pair of Americans light lamps overseas this past weekend. We'll start with Matt Miazga, who struck while wearing the Vitesse armband for the first time. It was his third goal of the season, and helped post a 2-2 draw at Willem II on Sunday.
The other weekend scorer was Sundsvall winger Romain Gall, who continued his torrid start to the campaign with a consolation double as their rally fell short at Allsvenskan leaders Hammarby on Saturday. I was sure that his second tally in the clip would be changed to an own goal, but the official Allsvenskan site is counting it as his. As such, the youngster now has five in the first six league games, putting him one off the top of the chart.
- Greg Seltzer
