Four From Three

We'll start in Denmark, young FC Nordsjælland winger Jonathan Amon scored a terrific opener in what would eventually turn out to be a 3-1 loss at tabletop Bröndby. The kid forced a turnover and then fired home expertly. It's worth noting he now has two goals and two assists in just 413 Superliga minutes of action.
Next, we'll head across the water to Sweden, where Sundsvall winger Romain Gall remained el fuego. He bagged both goals in a 2-1 win over Elfsborg, running his total to five (with two helpers) in eight games across all competitions on the young campaign. This clip opens with him drawing and converting a seventh minute spot kick, and closes with him poking a hole in some bad goalkeeping for the second half winner.
Finally, we visit Germany's second flight for another strike from Jahn Regensburg man Jann George. He rifled home a temporary equalizer that only held up for two minutes, as their promotion drive sputtered in a 4-1 loss at Duisburg. He now has three goals in their last three games.
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment