Monday, May 21, 2018

Matt Finish

In what may be his last game for loan side Vitesse, Matt Miazga helped earn them a Europa League invite for the fall by scoring in their final tie-clinching 2-1 win at FC Utrecht on Sunday night. The well-buried header accounted for his fourth goal of the season, easily a new career best for the US defender.







- Greg Seltzer
