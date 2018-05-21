- Greg Seltzer
Monday, May 21, 2018
Matt Finish
In what may be his last game for loan side Vitesse, Matt Miazga helped earn them a Europa League invite for the fall by scoring in their final tie-clinching 2-1 win at FC Utrecht on Sunday night. The well-buried header accounted for his fourth goal of the season, easily a new career best for the US defender.
- Greg Seltzer
- Greg Seltzer
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 5:23 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, the Netherlands, Videos
