The Trophy Room (Old World Stylez with a Z)

As another European campaign has come to a close, it's time once again to update our list of the Americans who have won top flight titles, domestic cups and continental championships on the other side of the Atlantic.
The three guys who either added to their total or joined the list this season are in boldface, and all players still active across the pond are marked with an asterisk. We're fancy here.
7 – DaMarcus Beasley (2 Eredivisie, 2 SPL, 1 KNVB Cup, 1 Scottish Cup, 1 Scottish League Cup)
5 - Maurice Edu (3 SPL, 2 Scottish League Cup)
3 – Thomas Dooley (1 Bundesliga, 1 German Cup, 1 UEFA Cup), John O’Brien (2 Eredivisie, 1 KNVB Cup), Sacha Kljestan (3 Jupiler League), Oguchi Onyewu (2 Jupiler League, 1 KNVB Cup), Michael Parkhurst (1 Superliga, 2 Ekstra Bladet Cup), Ethan Horvath* (1 Jupiler League, 1 Eliteserien, 1 NM Cup), Josh Gatt (2 Eliteserien, 1 NM Cup), Chris Konopka (1 League of Ireland, 2 FAI Cup)
2 – Tim Howard (1 FA Cup, 1 English League Cup), Brad Friedel (1 English League Cup, 1 Turkish Cup), Claudio Reyna (1 SPL, 1 Scottish Cup), Brian Span* (1 Veikkausliiga, 1 Suomen Cup), César Romero (1 Armenian PL, 1 Armenian Cup)
1 - Jovan Kirovski (Champions League), John Harkes (English League Cup), Kasey Keller (English League Cup), Timothy Chandler* (DfB-Pokal), Julian Green* (DfB-Pokal), Jermaine Jones (DfB-Pokal), Christian Pulisic* (DfB-Pokal), Jozy Altidore (KNVB Cup), Aron Jóhannsson* (KNVB Cup), Matt Miazga* (KNVB Cup), Danny Califf (Superliga), Bill Hamid* (Superliga), Ramiro Corrales (Eliteserien), Robbie Russell (Eliteserien), Troy Perkins (NM Cup), Brian West (NM Cup), Bryan Gerzicich (Ligat Ha’al), Leo Krupnick (Ligat Ha’al), Heath Pearce (Svenska Cupen), Kyrian Nwabueze* (Armenian Cup), Nate Weiss (Latvian Cup)
And this year, we will add a list for those who have celebrated crowns down in Mexico. Same identifying mark rules as above apply - though don't be surprised if a couple of these asterisks become outdated soon enough.
5 - José Francisco Torres* (1 Liga MX, 3 Champions League, 1 Copa Sudamericana)
4 - Ventura Alvarado* (1 Liga MX, 2 Champions League, 1 Copa MX)
3 - Edgar Castillo (2 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX)
2 - Omar Gonzalez* (1 Liga MX, 1 Champions League), William Yarbrough* (2 Liga MX), Herculez Gomez (1 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX), Jorge Villafaña* (1 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX)
1 - Jonathan Bornstein* (Liga MX), Joe Corona* (Liga MX), Gregory Garza (Liga MX) Dominic Kinnear (Liga MX), Michael Orozco (Copa MX)
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
The Trophy Room (Old World Stylez with a Z)
