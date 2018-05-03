We are now back from a long vacation in the Netherlands. I can't describe how good it was to be roaming the streets of Amsterdam on a bike again. And to be back at my home studio for some killer classes. And and and, you get the idea.
But now it's time to return to business, so I'll start catching up with a trio of quick posts. We'll start simple enough by enjoying Late Late Show highlight clips from last night featuring LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell and several players (Beitashour, Harvey, Kaye, Miller, Zimmerman) literally taking shots at host James Cordon.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, May 3, 2018
Will Ferrell hits the bullseye.
