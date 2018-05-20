Young Americans

Caretaker USMNT boss Dave Sarachan has summoned 22 players to camp to prepare for next Monday's friendly with Bolivia in Philly. I really can't have complaints about who was called on this type of roster (though I will have plenty to share if this squad ends up playing another old-style 4-4-2) . It's just a shame that guys like Amon and Saief are on the mend, and must miss out.
G - Alex Bono* (Toronto FC), Bill Hamid (FC Midtjylland), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)
D - Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Matthew Olosunde (Manchester United), Erik Palmer-Brown* (Manchester City), Antonee Robinson* (Everton), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
M - Joe Corona (Tijuana), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland), Alejandro Guido* (Tijuana), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Keaton Parks* (Benfica)
A - Julian Green (Stuttgart), Andrija Novakovich (Reading), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Rubio Rubin (Tijuana), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain), Josh Sargent* (Werder Bremen)
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, May 20, 2018
