Your USMNT Line-Up v Bolivia

It's friendly time again, and this time, the kids are taking over. I honestly don't have a single personnel or position beef with this USMNT XI - though I would prefer that Rubin and Weah switch sides. It will be very interesting to see how McKennie and Pulisic work together. I could see the former's incisive passing put the Borussia Dortmund starlet in good positions. Many folks are wondering how Sargent could cut it at this level. Frankly, I don't wonder. I just assume he'll play well. We're all about to find out.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, May 28, 2018
1 comment:
Not bad for a extra meaningless friendly where CP10 doesnt have his B game. Encouraging to see Rubin look dangerous. I worry he has lost too much time, but I think not just yet.
Robinson has jets. I mean I knew he was fast, but I could be convinced to pay real money to see a race between him and Yedlin.
One of the few times we have seen Corona playing his natural position. Lo and behold he looks more... natural... than usual. Helps that his deep lying playmaker role works real well with this lineup.
Granted that it doesnt get more meaningless than this :)
