It's coming back! As sour as I was (am?) about sharing the bid, no one could be less than delighted to know that the World Cup is coming to back to America in 2026. Details are slim for now, we don't even know host cities yet. Maybe I'll handicap or pick to my preference from the 23 choices in an upcoming post. Probably the picking one. I like to choose things.
In any event, it's nice to learn that FIFA doesn't need to make every tournament these days into a money grub that either exploits a country with poor infrastructure or serves one with serious human rights issues. It'll be nice to get back to simply grubbing money.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Clear your schedules.
