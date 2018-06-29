Meanwhile, in Mexico...

The South Korean World Cup team beats Germany and wins a new #1 fan...Mexico! pic.twitter.com/Jkc4K2JJlJ— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 29, 2018
- Greg Seltzer
Serving up gonzo helpings of Soccer, Football, Fútbol, Fußball, Futebol, Fodbold, Voetbal, Futtobōru, Футбол, כדורגל, Calcio, Bola Sepak, كرة القدم, Nogomet & Piłka Nożna... all baked fresh daily
