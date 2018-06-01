Pond Jumpers

As you know by now, Dave Sarachan has shuffled the USMNT squad before heading overseas to visit Ireland and France. Ten come in, seven (Bono, Guido, Gooch, Horvath, Olosunde, Pulisic and Zimmerman) go out.
Before I get to how I'd like to see 'em line up against Ireland, let's quickly run through where the roster now stands (new calls in bold, those after debut caps with an asterisk):
G - Bill Hamid (FC Midtjylland), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew), William Yarbrough (Club León)
D - Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Shaq Moore* (Levante), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City), Tim Parker* (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Everton), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)
M - Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Joe Corona (Club América), Julian Green (Stuttgart), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Keaton Parks (Benfica), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)
A - Luca de la Torre* (Fulham), Andrija Novakovich (Reading), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)
So... lots of different ways to go with this group. It could be ripe for a 3-5-2 run on Saturday.
That could be interesting, but nah... not quite the right selection to man it. Of course, Sarachan prefers the 4-1-4-1, which also happens to fit for this camp roster. And if he sticks with that set (which is the slightly less pushy cousin of the 4-3-3), we should get our first chance to watch Adams and McKennie work side by side in the middle. I mean, he has to play them together, right?
Right?
- Greg Seltzer
