Starting Over: #2

No, I haven't forgotten about the Clipboard. It's just been a busy World Cup time around here, what with games and some pals in town to show around the city. Let's move on to the right backs...
DeAndre Yedlin
Eric Lichaj
Definite promise, but needs seasoning: Shaq Moore
Keep up the good work: Reggie Cannon, Keegan Rosenberry
The kid's got game: Jaylin Lindsay
Normally, I put three players in the top group. At this time, I'd like to see a battle for that third slot between the next three names. And while Yedlin remains the starting choice here, I'm becoming concerned that his US performances are lagging behind his club form. He needs to go into "steady vet" mode now.
That's precisely what you'd expect from Lichaj, but he also has to eliminate the odd mistake while wearing red, white and blue - he still seems to have one bad hiccup in each cap, even if the rest of his outing is commendable. Cannon is the fast riser, and deserves a look. Rosenberry is the rejuvenated one, and so does he.
I love Lindsay's game to death; he's not afraid to push play up his flank and the fact that Sporting KC are willing to let the teenager fill in at left back speaks volumes about the trust he's already accrued. Nevertheless, I'm still in favor of giving him more club time before a call-up. Next January seems like a reasonable target for him.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, June 21, 2018
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment