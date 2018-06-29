Starting Over: #3

Again, I must apologize for the lag here. Between work, World Cup games and friends popping into town, it's been hard to find some free time. There will be some of that this weekend, so I can get this Clipboard moving again.
Today, we move on to the right center back slot, which is among the easiest to rank these days.
Matt Miazga
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Aaron Long
In the frame: Justen Glad, Walker Zimmerman
Miazga has as a strong a hold on his position as just about anybody in the pool. He is the clear choice here, though it must be said that Carter-Vickers enjoyed what was easily his finest USMNT showing to date against France. Meanwhile, Long is charging up the depth chart in New York, where he's shining with all the responsibility given in Jesse Marsch's high press system. Both Glad and Zimmerman have the odd off weeks in MLS play, but remain options with visible promise.
- Greg Seltzer
