Saturday, June 9, 2018

Your USMNT Line-Up v France

Sheesh, this is probably not the day I'd have picked for the USMNT to test the 3-5-2... but with Pulisic and Saief away, sure, why not? Other than that concern over trying a brand new set that doesn't really match the fearsome opponent, I can't have any major gripes with the way it has been staffed. I'll see you on the other side with player ratings over at MLSS, and we'll also start up a new Clipboard on Monday.













- Greg Seltzer
Posted by at
Labels: ,

1 comment:

DaMa said...

this green/wood combo is brutal. say what you want about being too young, but wood looks the least ready for the challenge out there

June 9, 2018 at 3:42 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)