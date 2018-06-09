Your USMNT Line-Up v France

The Stars and Stripes take Lyon. Meet our starting XI for #FRAvUSA.— U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) June 9, 2018
Lineup notes » https://t.co/vi41TGF6zR pic.twitter.com/HOGwsSBthj
- Greg Seltzer
1 comment:
this green/wood combo is brutal. say what you want about being too young, but wood looks the least ready for the challenge out there
