Starting Over: #4

We slide to left center back, a slot that simultaneously stands open for upheaval and sorta makes itself out in theory. As with the right back position, we have a clear top dawg that just so happens to have had bum outings among his most recent caps.
John Anthony Brooks
Erik Palmer-Brown
Tim Parker
Veteran insurance: Ike Opara, Tim Ream
Future watch: Austin Trusty
Brooks should be the man, but he's had struggles with both injuries and consistency. If he's not able in the fall, Palmer-Brown and Parker should battle to start. The former also needs to settle his club situation for next season, Meanwhile, Parker is making high-stress duties look easy in New York.
Because there's so many concerns among the top three, Opara (for friendlies outside FIFA windows) and Ream (for when the Euro-pats are available) could certainly pull some back-up duty. Trusty got Diomande-d along with the rest of his club on Saturday, but his blend of major athletic skills and doggedness excites. It is possible, however, that his USMNT future could lie out wide.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, July 1, 2018
