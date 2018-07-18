Starting Over: #7

For the attack, we'll go right wing, left wing, striker. That first stable is ripe for development, which is a nice way of saying there's a lot of youth and no one who has grabbed the starting role with both hands yet.
Paul Arriola
Sebastian Lletget
Brooks Lennon
Rising fast: Jonathan Lewis
Needs more end product: Rubio Rubin
Of course, Arriola has recently flourished playing in a more central midfield role. Rather than throw him the Nats' #8 crowd, I think it's best to see if we can get him to show a similar spike in offense out wide. He will get a quality attack mentorship from Rooney, who needed barely 30 minutes to play a part in two sweet Arriola goals. Lletget is another guy who could easily get lost in the central midfield traffic jam, and I quite liked how he operated on the wing before an injury broke his USMNT momentum. Both of these guys have the skill to contribute in attack, it's just a matter of finding consistency at a new level.
Lennon is faring pretty well as a Real Salt lake right back this season, but this is one more case of keeping a guy where he can have more impact. Before this year, I'd have said his two-way awareness was a good distance behind that of the top two here. Has playing in defense heightened his back-track sense? Maybe, maybe not. Either way, he's definitely a legit late game weapon, if for no other reason than his serves into the box. Lennon should hope to get a chance to impress before Lewis zooms right past him on this chart, though. He jumped onto the Clipboard a while back, and is now on a nice super-sub run for NYCFC. The kid has speed and has a knack for making plays in packed areas - never a bad thing to have on hand for CONCACAF duels.
Rubin, meanwhile, should see more action now that he has a preseason to hit the ground running with Tijuana. From a Clipboard standpoint, now would be a great time for him to bust out. Of course, we could say that about almost every US option on either flank...
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, July 18, 2018
