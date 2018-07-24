Starting Over: #9

And now that we've come to the end of our rainbow, there's something I must say out loud: ya gotta beat the best to be the best. And that goes double for my center forward Clipboard.
Jozy Altidore
Bobby Wood
Gyasi Zardes
Soon, very soon: Josh Sargent
Hangin' around: Dom Dwyer
Oh sure, I understand that Altidore will be 29 in a few months and has trouble staying fit. But for my money, at this position, one has to knock off the top dawg to take his spot. The Toronto FC man is still easily the most skilled and seasoned USMNT striker. And so he should still be the starter when it matters.
Wood brings something different to the position, and that is the main reason he clings to the back-up role here. His ability to make something from nothing comes in handy in a still-developing group, whereas Zardes is a system striker and our system is under heavy construction. Still, he clearly appears to be a much different player than during his previous national team stints and deserves a new look.
The urge to rush Sargent is strong, but let's allow him to make his Bremen breakthrough for now. It shouldn't take too long, if it makes anyone feel better. Dwyer stays in the frame because he's a big time battler that can score from a crowd.
- Greg Seltzer
