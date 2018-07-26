UEFA Honor Roll

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
As it stands, we have seven Americans to follow at the big dance, including four currently on teams with group phase passes. Those marked with asterisk have a chance to enjoy a Champions League debut.
Group stage
Ethan Horvath - Club Brugge
Weston McKennie - Schalke
Christian Pulisic - Borussia Dortmund
Timothy Weah* - Paris Saint-Germain
Third qualifying round
Keaton Parks* - Benfica
- Will host Fenerbahçe in 3QR first leg
Romain Gall* - Malmö FF
- Won 2QR first leg at Cluj 1-0; away leg is next Wed.
- Lost 2-1 at Astana in 2QR opener; will host return next Wed.
Six Americans are in the early running, but do keep in mind that Tyler Adams should be joining RB Leipzig (who host BK Häcken in Thursday's second qualifying round opener) this winter. Those marked with an asterisk are awaiting their UEFA tournament debuts.
Group stage
Timothy Chandler* - Eintracht Frankfurt
Kenny Saief - Anderlecht
Second qualifying round
Jonathan Amon* - FC Nordsjælland
- 1QR: def. Cliftonville 3-1; hosts 2QR opener vs. AIK on Thur.
- 1QR: def. Nõmme Kalju 3-1; hosts FC Copenhagen to open 2QR
- CL 1QR: 6-0 loss to Celtic; begins EL 2QR at Sutjeska on Thur.
- 1QR: def. Ferencváros 2-1; hosts Radnički to open 2QR on Thur.
- Greg Seltzer
