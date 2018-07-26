Thursday, July 26, 2018

UEFA Honor Roll

I realized that I forgot to post the annual list of Americans on clubs qualified for the Champions League and Europa League during the spring, so here is the belated list. Qualifying has for the group stage of both tourneys is underway, so let's include where the teams already in action stand at this moment. Holler if I missed anyone.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

As it stands, we have seven Americans to follow at the big dance, including four currently on teams with group phase passes. Those marked with asterisk have a chance to enjoy a Champions League debut.

Group stage
Ethan Horvath - Club Brugge
Weston McKennie - Schalke
Christian Pulisic - Borussia Dortmund
Timothy Weah* - Paris Saint-Germain

Third qualifying round
Keaton Parks* - Benfica
  • Will host Fenerbahçe in 3QR first leg
Second qualifying round
Romain Gall* - Malmö FF
  • Won 2QR first leg at Cluj 1-0; away leg is next Wed.
Bill Hamid* - FC Midtjylland
  • Lost 2-1 at Astana in 2QR opener; will host return next Wed.
EUROPA LEAGUE
Six Americans are in the early running, but do keep in mind that Tyler Adams should be joining RB Leipzig (who host BK Häcken in Thursday's second qualifying round opener) this winter. Those marked with an asterisk are awaiting their UEFA tournament debuts.

Group stage
Timothy Chandler* - Eintracht Frankfurt
Kenny Saief - Anderlecht

Second qualifying round
Jonathan Amon* - FC Nordsjælland
  • 1QR: def. Cliftonville 3-1; hosts 2QR opener vs. AIK on Thur.
Terrance Dieterich* - Stjarnan
  • 1QR: def. Nõmme Kalju 3-1; hosts FC Copenhagen to open 2QR
César Romero - Alashkert
  • CL 1QR: 6-0 loss to Celtic; begins EL 2QR at Sutjeska on Thur.
Aaron Schoenfeld - Maccabi Tel Aviv
  • 1QR: def. Ferencváros 2-1; hosts Radnički to open 2QR on Thur.


- Greg Seltzer
