The goals kept coming for our boys overseas on Sunday. Romain Gall bagged his first two Malmö tallies in fine style to pace a 5-0 rout of IK Sirius. And, geez, he could have had more.
Gall is now up to 10 goals across all competitions, making him the first American to do that in Sweden since Charlies Davies did it 10 years ago.
Meanwhile, all the way over in South Korea, Mikkel Diskerud scored his first Ulsan Hyundai goal in a 4-1 victory over FC Seoul.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, August 26, 2018
Gall, Mix open new club accounts
